Short Interest in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) Decreases By 94.5%

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 94.5% from the July 15th total of 239,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Kaspien Stock Down 1.8 %

KSPN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Kaspien has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $23.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.79 million for the quarter. Kaspien had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kaspien will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Kaspien Company Profile

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace growth platform that offers a suite of software and services. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others. The company's marketplace as a service approach consists of delivering technology-enabled services to partners, including software and associated support services.

