Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Expands By 422.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 422.2% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 381,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBTJ opened at $22.91 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.31.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

