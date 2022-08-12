Short Interest in Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Declines By 50.0%

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Isabella Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ISBA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.32. 1,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408. Isabella Bank has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $176.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Isabella Bank alerts:

About Isabella Bank

(Get Rating)

See Also

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.