Short Interest in Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Declines By 50.0%

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ISBA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.32. 1,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408. Isabella Bank has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $176.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
