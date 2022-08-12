Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Grows By 325.5%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 325.5% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Iberdrola Stock Performance

IBDRY stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.41. 100,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,724. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $50.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.70.

Iberdrola Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.8805 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from Iberdrola’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Iberdrola

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Iberdrola from €12.00 ($12.24) to €12.75 ($13.01) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iberdrola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.68.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

