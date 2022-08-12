Short Interest in Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Decreases By 93.9%

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the July 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fuji Electric Stock Down 2.2 %

Fuji Electric stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.92. 1,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,740. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49. Fuji Electric has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $14.00.

Get Fuji Electric alerts:

Fuji Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the power electronics systems energy and industry, electronic devices, food and beverage distribution, and power generation businesses worldwide. It offers AC drives, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; instrumentation products and sensors, and radiation monitoring systems; factory automation systems; and LV and MV distributions, motor controls, and energy control equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.