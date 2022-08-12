Short Interest in First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Expands By 33.3%

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
First Trust BICK Index Fund Stock Down 3.5 %
First Trust BICK Index Fund stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.16. 755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $37.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average is $28.14.
First Trust BICK Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.
First Trust BICK Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.
