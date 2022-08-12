Short Interest in First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Expands By 33.3%

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Stock Down 3.5 %

First Trust BICK Index Fund stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.16. 755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $37.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average is $28.14.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust BICK Index Fund

First Trust BICK Index Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 347.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 69,277 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

