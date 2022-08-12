Short Interest in First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Grows By 200.0%

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Farmers and Merchants Stock Performance

Shares of First Farmers and Merchants stock remained flat at $31.00 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872. First Farmers and Merchants has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $36.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.95.

Get First Farmers and Merchants alerts:

About First Farmers and Merchants

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Tennessee and Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for First Farmers and Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Farmers and Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.