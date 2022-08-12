Short Interest in First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Grows By 200.0%

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Farmers and Merchants Stock Performance
Shares of First Farmers and Merchants stock remained flat at $31.00 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872. First Farmers and Merchants has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $36.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.95.
About First Farmers and Merchants
