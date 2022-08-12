Short Interest in Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Rises By 45.3%

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 620,500 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the July 15th total of 427,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FBGGF shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fabege AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Fabege AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabege AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS FBGGF opened at $15.03 on Friday. Fabege AB has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01.

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

