Short Interest in Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Drops By 83.8%

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the July 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Erste Group Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EBKDY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.92. 42,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,572. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.58.

Erste Group Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.5604 per share. This represents a yield of 6.03%. This is a positive change from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Erste Group Bank

EBKDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €45.00 ($45.92) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($34.69) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Erste Group Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

