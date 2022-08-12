Short Interest in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Expands By 69.5%

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 69.5% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSEAMERICAN:CEV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 17,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,467. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.55.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.0429 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV)
