Short Interest in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Expands By 69.5%

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 69.5% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CEV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 17,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,467. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.0429 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 182.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 111,050 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 30.1% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 104,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 24,127 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 14.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $67,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

