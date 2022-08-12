Short Interest in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Declines By 56.9%

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the July 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

DHC Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DHCA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.85. 208,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,967. DHC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHC Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHC Acquisition by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $490,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $566,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DHC Acquisition

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

