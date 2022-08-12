Short Interest in Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Grows By 391.4%

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a growth of 391.4% from the July 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 322,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Deep Yellow Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of Deep Yellow stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.59. 336,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,481. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59. Deep Yellow has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.02.
Deep Yellow Company Profile
