Short Interest in CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Declines By 98.2%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CUBXF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CubicFarm Systems from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CubicFarm Systems from C$0.95 to C$0.70 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.18.

CubicFarm Systems stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,627. CubicFarm Systems has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

