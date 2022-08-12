Short Interest in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Drops By 34.9%

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 373,200 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the July 15th total of 573,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 124,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCSI traded up 1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 57.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,863. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12 month low of 34.81 and a 12 month high of 69.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 52.82.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.29 by -0.20. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 141.93%. The company had revenue of 90.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 90.94 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Consensus Cloud Solutions

Institutional Trading of Consensus Cloud Solutions

In related news, Director Elaine Healy purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of 38.52 per share, for a total transaction of 38,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 38,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

(Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.