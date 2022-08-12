Short Interest in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Drops By 43.8%

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the July 15th total of 21,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:CLPS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 103,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,585. CLPS Incorporation has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $3.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

