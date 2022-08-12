Short Interest in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Drops By 43.8%

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the July 15th total of 21,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
CLPS Incorporation Price Performance
NASDAQ:CLPS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 103,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,585. CLPS Incorporation has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $3.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84.
CLPS Incorporation Company Profile
