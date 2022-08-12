Short Interest in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Grows By 220.0%

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CKX Lands Stock Performance

Shares of CKX stock remained flat at $11.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 880. CKX Lands has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CKX Lands by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CKX Lands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in CKX Lands by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

CKX Lands Company Profile

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

