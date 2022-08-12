Short Interest in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY) Expands By 366.7%

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAY remained flat at $10.06 during trading on Friday. 15,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,595. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. Chavant Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $11.94.

Get Chavant Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Chavant Capital Acquisition by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 19,858 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Chavant Capital Acquisition by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chavant Capital Acquisition by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chavant Capital Acquisition by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 92,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $996,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Chavant Capital Acquisition

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chavant Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chavant Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.