Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Grows By 275.7%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 275.7% from the July 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,650. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.47. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $47.81.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

