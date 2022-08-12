Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Grows By 275.7%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 275.7% from the July 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
British American Tobacco Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,650. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.47. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $47.81.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on British American Tobacco (BTAFF)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.