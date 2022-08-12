Short Interest in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA) Declines By 32.6%

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the July 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Safari Group Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,083,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Trading Up 0.4 %

BSGA traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.19. 5,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,819. Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08.

About Blue Safari Group Acquisition

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

