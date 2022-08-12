Short Interest in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQR) Drops By 53.2%

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the July 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Stock Up 139.4 %

NASDAQ BMAQR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.12. 2,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,643. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.41.

