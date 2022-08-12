Short Interest in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Grows By 80.0%

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,400 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Constitution Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 77,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BBN traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 342,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,317. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. This is a boost from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

