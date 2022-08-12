Short Interest in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Drops By 74.3%

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the July 15th total of 225,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Better Therapeutics to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Better Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

BTTX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.81. 123,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,679. Better Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Analysts expect that Better Therapeutics will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 32,281 shares of company stock worth $48,042 in the last ninety days. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Better Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.20% of Better Therapeutics worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.

