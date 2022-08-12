Short Interest in Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Expands By 312.3%

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,600 shares, an increase of 312.3% from the July 15th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Trading Up 1.4 %
OTCMKTS:ANZBY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.18. 63,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,034. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $21.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.21.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Cuts Dividend
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZBY)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.