Short Interest in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Declines By 51.2%

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 947,300 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the July 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
argenx Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $376.65 on Friday. argenx has a 12 month low of $249.50 and a 12 month high of $387.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.51.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in argenx by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 226,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,143,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.
argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on argenx (ARGX)
