Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Declines By 39.2%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 835,600 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the July 15th total of 1,374,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,627,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Adyen Trading Down 0.1 %

Adyen stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. Adyen has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37.

Get Adyen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADYEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,806.12) to €2,070.00 ($2,112.24) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Adyen from €2,220.00 ($2,265.31) to €1,930.00 ($1,969.39) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Adyen in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Adyen from €2,400.00 ($2,448.98) to €1,970.00 ($2,010.20) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,340.83.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.