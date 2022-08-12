Short Interest in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Declines By 95.5%

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE JEQ traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $6.17. 551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,777. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $10.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,160,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,998,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 25,378 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

