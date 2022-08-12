Short Interest in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Declines By 95.5%

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Trading Up 2.0 %
NYSE JEQ traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $6.17. 551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,777. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $10.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Japan Equity Fund
About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.
