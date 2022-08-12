Short Interest in A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Increases By 281.5%

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,900 shares, an increase of 281.5% from the July 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.59. 142,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30,800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28,830.00.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.