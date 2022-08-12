Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Global Ports (LON:GPH)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Global Ports Trading Up 4.9 %

Global Ports stock opened at GBX 94 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,188.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 100.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 116.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.06 million and a PE ratio of -1.21. Global Ports has a 52 week low of GBX 70.73 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 150 ($1.81).

About Global Ports

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage and marine vehicle trade businesses.

