Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Global Ports (LON:GPH)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Global Ports Trading Up 4.9 %
Global Ports stock opened at GBX 94 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,188.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 100.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 116.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.06 million and a PE ratio of -1.21. Global Ports has a 52 week low of GBX 70.73 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 150 ($1.81).
About Global Ports
