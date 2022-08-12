Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Decreased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 986 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Shopify were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Shopify by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 392.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Shopify by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Stock Performance
SHOP stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.72 and a 52-week high of $176.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17.
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
