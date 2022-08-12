Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) Short Interest Up 252.6% in July

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, an increase of 252.6% from the July 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shineco stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Shineco at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SISI traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 99,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,210. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. Shineco has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $14.69.

Shineco ( NASDAQ:SISI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. Shineco had a negative net margin of 1,163.61% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%.

Shineco, Inc engages in processing and distributing specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts derived from an indigenous Chinese plant Apocynum Venetum in the People's Republic of China. The company's specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts are specialized textile and health supplement products to incorporate traditional Eastern medicines with various scientific methods.

