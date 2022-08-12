Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The company issued revenue guidance of $223.73, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.39 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SFT. William Blair cut shares of Shift Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Shift Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Shift Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark cut shares of Shift Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.72.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ SFT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. 5,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $8.53.

Institutional Trading of Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies ( NASDAQ:SFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 420.06%. The business had revenue of $219.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Shift Technologies by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 854,079 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shift Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,545,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 147,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shift Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 347,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.