Shiba Inu Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last week, Shiba Inu has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Shiba Inu has a total market capitalization of $6.77 billion and approximately $500.20 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shiba Inu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002208 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015055 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Shiba Inu Profile
Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy. Shiba Inu’s official website is www.shiba.win.
Buying and Selling Shiba Inu
