Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Shake Shack from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.39.

Shake Shack Stock Up 1.9 %

SHAK stock opened at $51.93 on Monday. Shake Shack has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average is $56.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -86.55 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 21,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $831,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,812,487.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Shake Shack by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Shake Shack by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 122.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

