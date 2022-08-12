SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Down 94.3% in July

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the July 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGSOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SGS from CHF 2,640 to CHF 2,290 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SGS from CHF 3,100 to CHF 2,700 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,290 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,350 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SGS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,407.50.

Get SGS alerts:

SGS Stock Performance

Shares of SGS stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,838. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56. SGS has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.