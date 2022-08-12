Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Service Co. International stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.37. 23,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,316. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.55. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $180,035.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $841,230.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,067,880.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $180,035.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,216 shares of company stock worth $13,088,279 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

