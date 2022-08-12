Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE:SQNS opened at $3.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.36 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in Sequans Communications by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,483,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,254,000 after acquiring an additional 370,062 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sequans Communications by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,603,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,333 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sequans Communications by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after buying an additional 1,533,332 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP grew its holdings in Sequans Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,531,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,369,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

