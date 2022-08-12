Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL) Insider Sells £25,338.23 in Stock

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Rating) insider Kazeem Raimi sold 16,139 shares of Seplat Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($1.90), for a total transaction of £25,338.23 ($30,616.52).

Seplat Energy Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of LON:SEPL traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 121.50 ($1.47). The company had a trading volume of 153,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,799. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 111.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 111.45. The company has a market capitalization of £709.60 million and a PE ratio of 500.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.91, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Seplat Energy Plc has a one year low of GBX 68.33 ($0.83) and a one year high of GBX 138.76 ($1.68).

Seplat Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. Seplat Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

About Seplat Energy

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It generates hydrocarbon through seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company also engages in the renewable energy generation activities. The company was formerly known as Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc and changed its name to Seplat Energy Plc in May 2021.

