Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $318.11

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$318.11 and last traded at C$318.11, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$345.62.

Senvest Capital Trading Down 8.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$349.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$369.73. The firm has a market cap of C$791.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06.

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.85 million for the quarter.

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings in the United States and internationally. It invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

