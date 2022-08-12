Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 533 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 40,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Match Group by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,164,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,659,000 after purchasing an additional 165,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Match Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 73,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.81.

Match Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

Match Group stock opened at $66.27 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.15 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.71.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

