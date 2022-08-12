Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 291 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,394,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,704,000 after purchasing an additional 466,966 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,983,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,313,000 after purchasing an additional 363,101 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,192,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,079,000 after purchasing an additional 295,152 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE RSG opened at $141.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.25 and its 200 day moving average is $129.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,807 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

