Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 164 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $486,244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,593,858,000 after acquiring an additional 678,453 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3,884.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 474,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,771,000 after acquiring an additional 462,342 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 887.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 361,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,730,000 after acquiring an additional 325,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $197,154,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $287.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.77. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $225.86 and a one year high of $737.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALGN. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.67.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

