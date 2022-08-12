Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,947 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AME. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,279,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,685,000 after buying an additional 259,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $127.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.24. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

