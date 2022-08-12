Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,310 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,299,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DFS opened at $108.51 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $88.02 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.