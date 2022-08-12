Sentry Investment Management LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 248,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,723,000 after purchasing an additional 28,772 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in State Street by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of State Street by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 23,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of STT opened at $73.51 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

State Street Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on State Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.12.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.