Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires 198 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,202 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,561,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,358 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,911 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $110.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.70 and a 1-year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.77) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Expedia Group to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price objective on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $183.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.65.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

