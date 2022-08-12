Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Trading 13% Higher

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) traded up 13% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08. 33,715 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,873,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point lowered their price target on Sema4 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Sema4 ( NASDAQ:SMFR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sema4 Holdings Corp. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Schadt purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 243,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sema4 news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 20,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $40,287.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,041 shares in the company, valued at $485,641.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Schadt bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,289.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,905 shares of company stock worth $53,708.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFR. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sema4 during the second quarter worth $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sema4 by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,772 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sema4 by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

