Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Update

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 2,120.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Seiko Epson Stock Performance
SEKEY traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,347. Seiko Epson has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.51.
About Seiko Epson
