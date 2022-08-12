Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Update

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 2,120.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SEKEY traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,347. Seiko Epson has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

