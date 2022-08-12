SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in July

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SEEK Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of SEEK stock traded up $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $35.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,999. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.35. SEEK has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $52.11.

About SEEK

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through SEEK ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brasil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments. The company engages in the operation of online employment websites; JobAdder, a talent acquisition suite; Certsy, a platform to securely verify and share work credentials, and to complete compliance checks; and Zhaopin, a career platform.

