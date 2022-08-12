Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.57. 8,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,597. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.83 and its 200-day moving average is $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $113.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

