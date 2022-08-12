Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Science 37 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,365. Science 37 has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCE. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Science 37 in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Science 37 by 128.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18,713 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Science 37 in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Science 37 during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Science 37

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNCE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Science 37 from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Science 37 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Science 37 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

